‘The Marvels’ claws back a slice of self-respect by finally earning 20% of ‘Captain Marvel,’ but it won’t make 50% as much as ‘Quantumania’

The Marvels is winding down its theatrical run after a total absence of any fanfare, but at least it’s just about managing to avoid one last shameful MCU record.

It’s being reported that the Brie Larson sequel has finally managed to cross the $200 million line at the worldwide box office. Technically, Box Office Mojo still has the film’s total global earnings at $199,397,062, but clearly it is right on the cusp of making that milestone so it’s safe to say it officially will soon.

With Marvel announcing a week ago that The Marvels was starting to leave theaters, there was a real danger it could go down as the only MCU movie to fail to pass $200 million across the world. For context, even 2008’s The Incredible Hulk — the next lowest-grossing MCU flick — brought home a total of $265 million.

At least The Marvels is spared this embarrassment, then, but the fact it’s only just managed to make this figure puts its overall failings into sharp focus. This means that the movie has made a shade less than a fifth of what its predecessor, the $1.1 billion blockbuster Captain Marvel, earned back in 2019.

What’s more, to really show you how poorly The Marvels has performed, it has little hope of making half of what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed at the start of 2023. To remind you, the thoughtless threequel earned $476 million all told. And we thought that was bad at the time!

Once again, Deadpool 3 — the only Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2024 — has a lot riding on it once it arrives next May.