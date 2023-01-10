Home / movies

Who are the characters hidden in the new ‘Quantumania’ poster?

Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Screengrab via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment
Just five weeks before the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has released a gorgeous new poster to promote the movie. And it’s already stirring up massive speculation as to who might make a guest appearance in the newest Marvel tentpole.

Who are the reflected silhouettes in Scott’s helmet from the new Quantumania poster? from marvelstudios

The poster features the movie’s three protagonists, Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Scott’s daughter Cassie in profile. Kang the Conqueror’s profile is also pictured, facing opposite the three. But there are at least two other shadowy figures on the poster, both of which are mysteriously reflected on the back of Scott’s helmet. And fans are already hard at work hazarding guesses as to who the obscured characters might be.

One obvious guess is that we may be seeing the first sign of former SHIELD director Nick Fury’s return to the MCU. Fury is currently set to helm the upcoming Secret Invasion miniseries on Disney Plus, but he’s been absent through the entirety of Phase Four and hasn’t been seen in an MCU film since Avengers: Endgame (unless you count his Skrull doppelgänger in Spider-Man: Farr From Home). Has Fury been spending his time undercover in the Quantum Universe? Or will we finally get another post-credits scene featuring the man who brought The Avengers together in the first place? We find this guess highly likely.

Maybe not the most original guess but certainly a likely one. Kang has already made his MCU debut in the guise of his future self “He Who Remains” in Loki, but there are still plenty of canon incarnations that could show up in Quantumania including the pharaoh Rama-Tut, or the Lord of Limbo, Immortus. Limbo could easily be a dimension adjacent to the Quantum universe so there’s a fairly high chance that one of the figures may be the incarnation of the time-traveling warlord.

No doubt, no doubt. It’s practically impossible to make an MCU product these days without having at least one guest spot by the MCU’s current sorcerer supreme.

Unlikely. Although it’s probably doubtful that the MCU is completely done with the Scarlet Witch after her unceremonious demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we probably aren’t likely to see her or Strange poking their heads up in the Quantum Realm.

Absolutely not. Stop it.