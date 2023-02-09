Who could die in ‘Scream VI?’ Every character’s chance of making it to the sequel, ranked

One of the most iconic slasher film franchises is about to get another sequel with the release of Scream VI. The Scream franchise is known for its meta-commentary on the horror genre while containing enough twists and turns to subvert the expectations of the viewer. Every new entry in the series introduces a new batch of characters who end up adding to their pool of victims and in some cases, killers.

Scream VI takes the surviving characters from the last film into New York City, only to be hunted by another Ghostface. With more than a dozen characters in the new movie, let’s take a look at everyone’s chances of surviving the film.

15. Laura – Samara Weaving

We don’t know much about Samara Weaving’s character in Scream VI, but because of a recent poster (above) we know that her name is Laura. Weaving was the lead in acclaimed horror movie Ready or Not. As soon as she was revealed to be joining the cast of Scream VI, most fans of the franchise assumed that she would be portraying an actress who was portraying one of the victims in a “Stab” movie, which is a fictional film franchise in the Scream universe.

Weaver might not be playing that role, and could just have a small role as one of the first victims. Or this might be a fake-out and she could be playing the killer. Whatever it turns out to be, Weaver won’t be making it out of the film alive, even if the film happens to be a “Stab” reboot.

14. Henry Czerny

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

It is not yet known who Mission Impossible and Ready or Not actor Henry Czerny will be playing in Scream VI, so it’s hard to pinpoint his chances of surviving the film.

Czerny could be playing one of the new survivors’ fathers, a doctor, or a professor. Even if he does make it out of Scream VI alive, it seems unlikely that they would bring him back for a sequel if his role is related to this film’s plot, like David Warner’s role in Scream 2.

13. Jason – Tony Revolori

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony

Again, we don’t know who Tony Revolori is playing in Scream VI, so it’s harder to determine if he will make it into the sequel. You might recognize him from his role as Flash Thompson in the MCU Spider-Man franchise. In Scream VI he could be playing a “Stab” character, or he could be playing a love interest for one of the main characters.

The same Scream VI poster that identifies Samara Weaving as Laura identifies Revolori as Jason. No matter who he’s playing, it’s unlikely that Jason will make it to the sequel, as his role probably is not substantial enough to warrant it.

12. Ethan – Jack Champion

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Scream franchise likes to keep its cards close to its chest, so we don’t know much about Jack Champion’s character Ethan in Scream VI either. You might recognize him from Avatar: The Way of Water, where he played Spider. Champion could easily be the type to play the killer in a Scream movie, and that’s why he’s probably going to be part of a bait-and-switch and be killed by Ghostface.

11. Anika – Devyn Nekoda

Image via Netflix

The Scream VI poster lists Devyn Nekoda’s character as someone named Anika, though we don’t know what role she will be playing in the upcoming film. It’s rare for an actor to join the franchise in a later entry and continue their role in future ones, with Kirby Reed being the exception. With that being said, it is likely that Anika will be one of the victims in Scream VI and that she will not be making it to the sequel.

10. Quinn – Liana Liberato

Image via Netflix

Again, we don’t know much about Quinn, Liana Liberato’s character in Scream VI. There’s a possibility that she could be playing the killer, but it is more than likely that she will be one of the first to go. Either way, her odds of making it to the sequel are not looking too good.

9. Detective Bailey – Dermot Mulroney

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Dermot Mulroney will be playing a police detective named Bailey in Scream VI. The Scream franchise has been filled with police officers and detectives, and most of them end up dying at the hands of one of the killers. Just look at Dewey and Judy Hicks in the last film, not to mention Hoss and Perkins in Scream 4.

There is also the chance that the detective will end up being the killer, emulating Scream 3. While Detective Kincaid survived the events of the third film and was not the killer, they were setting him up to be with a few red herrings. It would be a twist to do the same thing in Scream VI only for Detective Bailey to actually end up as the killer.

8. Danny – Josh Segarra

Image via Disney Plus

Josh Segarra will be playing a character called Danny, which we can see from the poster for Scream VI. Segarra could be playing one of the love interests in the film, so there is a chance that he could move on to the sequel. It is more likely, though, that he is the killer and will be taken out by the end of Scream VI, or that he will be one of Ghostface’s unfortunate victims.

7. Mindy Meeks-Martin – Jasmin Savoy Brown

Image via Paramount Picures

Now we have gotten to our batch of returning characters with Mindy Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown. Appearing in the last Scream film, Mindy’s chances of surviving Scream VI are not the best. Even though most of the Scream franchise has been filled with final girls, as is usually the case with slasher films, Dewey has been part of the group as well. When he died in the last movie, it left only women to continue to Scream VI.

With Kirby, Tara, Gale, Mindy, and Sam all returning, that leaves Mindy’s brother Sam as the final guy in the group, so the odds are that he will survive, increasing the chances that Mindy will die. This theory does not guarantee Mindy’s death, as Chad could be the one who dies or they could keep both siblings around for the sequel.

6. Tara Carpenter – Jenna Ortega

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tara Carpenter’s chances of dying are 50/50. She is played by Jenna Ortega, who absolutely exploded in popularity after the release of the hit Netflix series Wednesday. This could bode well for the character, keeping Tara alive for a sequel so Ortega fans would be more likely to watch Scream VII.

It could also work the other way, however, and Ortega’s cost after Wednesday might prove to be too high for the sequel as she is undoubtedly in demand. Or she could have wanted out herself. Either way, this one seems like a coin flip.

5. Chad Meeks-Martin – Mason Gooding

Image via Disney Plus

Mindy’s brother Chad is played by Mason Gooding. Again, it seems like he won’t be one of the victims in Scream VI as he is the only surviving male member of the group from the last movie. Or he could face the same fate as his uncle Randy Meeks and die in his second outing. Scream VI, after all, will introduce multiple other male characters, so maybe one of them makes it to the sequel instead.

4. Kirby Reed – Hayden Panettiere

Photo via Dimension Films

Would they tease Kirby Reed in Scream (2021) only to kill her in her return to the franchise? Of course they would! There are only so many legacy characters in the franchise left. Returning after her role in Scream 4, it seems that Kirby has picked up a badge during her time away from the spotlight. She could pick up Dewey’s role and be the cop of the group. If she was killed in Scream VI it would not mean as much as it should, because she was not in the last movie. So she’ll probably make it — and die — in the sequel.

3. Sidney Prescott – Neve Campbell

Image via Paramount Pictures

It is very unlikely that they will kill Sidney Prescott off-screen, as Scream VI is infamously the first film in the franchise not to feature Neve Campbell. Therefore, Sidney’s chances of dying are quite low. If they do decide to pay Campbell more money for a future Scream sequel, they could temporarily kill her off in Scream VI for a killer red herring in the next movie. Either way, we don’t think she will die in a movie she is not in, and they should instead give the original Scream final girl a hefty paycheck to return for a sequel.

2. Gale Weathers – Courteney Cox

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gale is the only surviving member of the original Scream to be in Scream VI. They could kill Gale in Scream VI to bring back Sidney in Scream VII, but it does not seem like they will risk any remaining ties to the original franchise. While it does appear that Gail is in the killer’s sights in the film’s trailer, it is most likely a fakeout and she should make it to the sequel.

1. Sam Carpenter – Melissa Barrera

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the main final girl from Scream (2022), it seems like Sam is going to be carrying these films, so it is very unlikely that she will die. The only way she might die is if Scream VII focuses on Tara or if they revert back to Sidney. Both of those are unlikely, however, so we feel comfortable marking Sam safe enough that she will return for the sequel.

Do you think we got most of these right? Or, do you think Sam might have had her only shot at being the final girl in the last film? Everyone’s fate will be revealed when Scream VI stabs its way into theaters on March 10, 2023.