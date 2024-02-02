Who is in the cast of John Green’s ‘Turtles All the Way Down?’

A movie adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down is officially making its way to the small screen, set to stream on Max later this year. The author of the beloved book, John Green, took to Instagram on February 2 to share the news, ultimately shocking readers from coast to coast.

“A while back, I wrote this book, Turtles All the Way Down… Then, a bunch of nice people got together and made a movie, which was an amazing experience, but you never know if a movie is actually going to come out… The Turtles All the Way Down movie Is coming out this year. Later this year on Max.”

For those who are unfamiliar with what the novel entails, Turtles All the Way Down follows the of Aza Holmes, a 16-year-old who struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder. When she reconnects with her childhood crush, she finds herself falling in love all while battling her mental illness, making for a story that is truly one-of-a-kind.

With Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker serving as screenwriters and Hannah Marks serving as the director, this film is sure to be nothing short of spectacular, however, bookworms have just one burning question: Who is in the cast of Turtles All the Way Down?

Turtles All the Way Down Cast

Beginning production in April of 2022, the cast for this soon-to-be smash hit is as follows:

Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes

Cree Cicchino as Daisy Ramirez

Felix Mallard as Davis Pickett

Judy Reyes as Gina Holmes

Maliq Johnson as Mychal Turner

J. Smith-Cameron as Professor Abbott

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Singh

To top it all off, Marks herself will make a surprise appearance as Holly — Aza and Daisy’s regular server at Applebee’s — within the Turtles movie. How exciting is that?

While Turtles All the Way Down will be available to stream sooner than we know it, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with Merced, Cicchino, Mallard, and the rest of the cast until further notice for updates regarding the film. We seriously cannot contain our excitement!