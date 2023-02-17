While MCU fans will need to wait a few days to see how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania compares to the other films in the massive MCU canon, the film has shown that memes can form surprisingly quickly. Internet users have spent the last few days joking, teasing, and ridiculing leaked images of M.O.D.O.K., with many comparing him to Mr. Electric.

But who is Mr. Electric, and where does he come from?

What is the M.O.D.O.K. meme?

The M.O.D.O.K. meme began when people started posting leaked images from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showing Corey Stoll’s live-action version of legendary Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K., or Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing. Fans quickly rushed to social media to mock the design, with many arguing that it looked rushed.

Many users have been comparing the look of M.O.D.O.K. to other characters, with many arguing that Corey Stoll looks a lot like Jason Alexander in the leaked screenshots.

This got me thinking, Jason Alexander would be a great MODOK pic.twitter.com/jQcCZfHPe3 — NotoriousPigeon (@ThePowerPigeon) February 15, 2023

While others said that the character looked like early surrealist CGI due to how smooth M.O.D.O.K.’s face is compared to the rest of him.

movie modok looks like a removed chunk of a peter gabriel music video pic.twitter.com/cF0RypNwYJ — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) February 15, 2023

However, the most popular genre of tweet compared M.O.D.O.K. to Mr. Electric. Drawing attention to the fact that both are big human faces on smaller CGI bodies where the face and body don’t look cohesive.

incredibly funny that ant man 3 has a $250 million dollar budget and their MODOK looks insanely worse than mecha george lopez from sharkboy and lava girl pic.twitter.com/P2skA0YcM8 — femme, süsser tiddies (@hottrashbabe) February 15, 2023

MODOK looks fine, y'all are just mean pic.twitter.com/LiSRvdAUiL — Earth-93 (@Earth936) February 16, 2023

Who is Mr. Electric?

Mr. Electric comes from the 2005 children’s film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. The movie follows Max, a young boy who takes refuge in his dreams due to his terrible life. Max frequently dreams about a place called Planet Drool, which is home to two young heroes, Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

However, things get weird when Sharkboy and Lavagirl arrive in the real world and take Max to Planet Drool, Wizard Of Oz-style. When he lands, Max learns that Mr. Electric, a character Max based on his teacher Mr. Electricidad, is no longer the world’s electrician and that he is corrupting the world on the orders of some unseen mastermind.

Part of the reason for Mr. Electric’s meme status is that the character is played by stand-up comedian and actor George Lopez. Lopez plays the villain in a cheesy, over-the-top way that makes him perfect meme fodder, especially when you factor in the film’s dated CGI visuals. Because of this, it often feels like George Lopez is performing via Zoom call with a bad connection, as his massive face moves around on the body of Mr. Electric.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time people have drawn comparisons between The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the two films share a surprising number of similarities. So if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets sued by a pro wrestler, everything will come full circle.