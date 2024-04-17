Who is set to direct the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 4?’

There’s no shortage of rumors spreading about the MCU’s next Spider-Man flick, between which characters could appear, which actors will make cameos, and which director will helm the film.

Recommended Videos

The latter is a vital question on fans’ minds, as they ponder what we’ll be getting from the next Tom Holland-helmed flick. Thus far, the Spidey trilogy is among the MCU’s most consistent, but a fresh director could change all that. Who Marvel taps will determine if Spider-Man 4 maintains the quality we’ve come to expect, or plummets to join the disappointing trend of more recent MCU releases.

Who’s directing Spider-Man 4?

Image via Marvel Studios

Spider-Man veteran Sam Raimi is among four names rumored to top Marvel’s list for potential Spider-Man 4 directors. The man certainly has plenty of experience when it comes to Spider-Man, but his most recent attempt at a Marvel flick occupies a contentious territory among fans. It has grown on a number of viewers in the months since it was released, but many people found the second Doctor Strange flick disappointing, chaotic, and ill-fitting with the rest of the MCU. That’s certainly not what we want from the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Other directors rumored to have their hats in the Spider-Man 4 ring include John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the masterminds behind 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Jon Favreau, who’s inextricably linked to the MCU’s many projects. He plays Happy Hogan across the franchise, and he’s had a hand in many of the franchise’s most popular films — including Iron Man.

Daley and Goldstein are also stellar potentials, given their prior experience with the wall-crawler. They, like Favreau, already have MCU success stories under their belt, and their mix of humor and action is a perfect fit for the fourth Spider-Man flick.. No matter who it taps, among this list of potentials, we’re all but guaranteed to be blown away by Spider-Man 4 when it finally releases.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more