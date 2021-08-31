Who Is The Rock’s Wife?

It’s a tough gig being “The Rock.” With all the movies, television, and international fame, you’d be pressed to find a harder working entertainer. Dwayne Johnson defies the laws of what makes a Hollywood star, and he does it with so much charm and charisma that it may feel somewhat unexpected going by his tough-as-steel WWE nickname.

Yet, there’s a job arguably harder than being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—that is, being his wife. Who is she? Read on for what you need to know.

Who is Lauren Hashian?

Lauren Hashian and Johnson met in 2006 while The Rock was filming the family football comedy The Game Plan, and things escalated from there. By 2007, Johnson and Hashian had gone public with their relationship. The rest is history.

However, this was not Johnson’s first marriage. Before his relationship with Hashian, the Jumanji actor was married to producer and professional bodybuilder Dany Garcia. They share a daughter, Simone Alexandria. Divorce did nothing to get in the way of Johnson and Garcia’s working relationship though, and she has remained his manager for more than a decade.

In an interview with People in 2012, the leading man had plenty of perspective toward finding love a second time. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in,” he said. “I’m one lucky son of a bitch.”

By December 2015, they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and then in 2018 brought another strong young lady into the world. In an Instagram post that April, the Jungle Cruise star had much to say about the most important women in his life:

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.”

Even with all the fanfare, Lauren Hashian has remained rather anonymous, surely in an attempt to balance their crazy lifestyle. However, Lauren is not without her talents. The singer-songwriter has a couple songs on iTunes, including “Ride the Wave” and “Step Into a Love Like This.” The latter track was released in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

Nearly 10 years after the start of their love affair, Johnson and Hashian finally tied the knot in August 2019. Posting about the ceremony, Hashian mentioned on Instagram that she was on cloud nine.

In many ways Lauren Hashian is, well, The Rock’s rock. She has been there through good times and bad. She was there for Paul Walker’s death in 2013, the passing of his father Rocky Johnson in January 2020, and a family-wide COVID-19 scare.

Lauren Hashian holds up a man who quite literally may be the hardest human being to hold up on Planet Earth. She is so much more than, “The Rock’s wife.” With her own pursuits, career goals, and loveliness, Hashian is the Swiss Army Knife of Hollywood wives: Far too complicated to just be the ornament of some silver screen star.