Who is the villain in ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and who provides his voice?

Disney nation, it’s about time we face up to the fact that The Princess and the Frog is frigging amazing. I know, we all love Tangled and Frozen and Moana, but Disney’s final ever fully 2D-animated movie deserves some of the adoration too, you know.

Sadly, the 2009 film’s underwhelming box office haul convinced Disney to retire its classic-style of animation (not to mention create an unwritten rule never to mention the word “princess” in a movie title again). However, all these years later, The Princess and the Frog is thankfully undergoing something of a re-appraisal. A Disney Plus sequel series called Tiana is in development, and there are always rumblings of a live-action adaptation.

You probably remember the titular Tiana, then, as voiced by the exceptionally talented Anika Noni Rose, not to mention Prince Naveem (Bruno Campos), but if you’re yet to revisit The Princess and the Frog on Disney Plus you might be failing to recall who its scene-stealing villain was. Well, just sit down at my table and put your minds at ease, and I’ll tell you the answer, if you please…

The villain of The Princess and the Frog is voiced by an underrated Disney legend

Screenshot via Walt Disney Animation

The main antagonist of The Princess and the Frog is perhaps more memorable for his character design than his name, especially as he’s mostly referred to by his nickname throughout the film. For example, whenever Tiana interacts with the wicked voodoo doctor who tricks Naveem into transforming into a frog, she calls him “The Shadow Man.” His real name, however, is Dr. Facilier.

As incredible as the design for Facilier is, what really brings him to life is the sinister baritone voice he’s portrayed with. As for who voices him, that honor goes to Keith David, the epitome of an actor whose name might not be too familiar but whose performances you have definitely watched. As well as appearing on screen in such iconic films as The Thing, Armageddon, and They Live!, David is a prolific voice actor and bonafide Disney legend.

On top of guest and recurring roles in such Disney Channel series as Timon & Pumbaa, The Legend of Tarzan, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, and countless others, David is most known to devotees of the Mouse House for his leading portrayal as Goliath in 1990s epic animated series Gargoyles. David is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Gargoyles revival that’s in the works for Disney Plus.

David will always be Facilier, but the Shadow Man has actually already made the leap to live-action twice over. Daniel Francis played the character in Once Upon a Time season 7 while Jamal Sims cameod as Facilier in Descendants 3. When it inevitably comes time to find a new Dr. Facilier for a live-action movie, though, Disney will be hard-tasked to find someone who won’t disrespect, derogate, or deride David’s peerless portrayal.