Who plays Flounder in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and where have we seen him before?

The buzz surrounding the live-action version of The Little Mermaid has begun again after Disney released the film’s second teaser this week.

In the clip shared on Feb. 15, fans are given a glimpse into Ariel’s life underwater and on land with Prince Eric, played by Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, respectively. Another reason why the new teaser has been making headlines is because of the unrecognizable appearance of one of the other main characters in the film.

The Little Mermaid’s trailer also featured Melissa MacCarthy’s Ursula, the sea witch character behind her crystal ball, and a puffer fish which is supposed to represent Flounder.

In the original animated film, The Little Mermaid, Flounder is considered one of Ariel’s best friends and sometimes the character’s voice of reason as she embarks on various adventures. Flounder also comes from a large family. Little Mermaid Fandom reports that the character’s actual name is Guppy Number 35, which signifies the number of siblings he has.

Despite Flounder’s nickname, the animated character is not a flounder fish but could be an angel or a tropical reef fish, according to Seven Seas Mermaid. The previous actors that have voiced the Flounder character over the years included Jason Marin, Edan Gross, Cam Clarke, and Parker Goris.

The actor that plays Flounder



As for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, the person portraying the role of Flounder is Jacob Tremblay. The Canadian actor, who is 16 years old, has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2013 after starring in his first feature film, The Smurfs 2.

Years later, in 2015, Tremblay’s career catapulted when he co-starred with Brie Larson in Room. The critically acclaimed film was about a mother and son set free after being held captive for seven years. This project earned Tremblay a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, making him the youngest star to have been nominated in that category.

In 2019, Tremblay switched gears and showcased his acting range when he played the character Max in the raunchy comedy Good Boys, a movie that follows the adventures of three teenage boys as they attend their first kissing party. During Good Boys’ theatrical debut, the motion picture generated over $111 million worldwide and received rave reviews.

As of late, Tremblay’s career continues to progress. The actor has starred in Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-nominated film Luca as the voice of Luca Parguro, a preteen and a sea monster expressing his curiosity about living on land. Tremblay’s other notable roles include Wonder, Doctor Sleep, Harley Quinn and the most recent My Father’s Dragon.

To see Tremblay’s performance as Flounder in The Little Mermaid, fans can check out the live-action when it debuts in theaters on May 26.