Who plays MODOK in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Marvel has gotten more and more ballsy with the type of characters they bring into their cinematic universe. For a long while a character like Ant-Man seemed too ridiculous to sell to audiences but is now preparing for his third solo film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first Marvel release for 2023, with it seeing a plethora of returning characters and actors from previous films and shows. Jonathan Majors headlines the introductions, but there’s another big one who deserves the limelight as well in MODOK.

Image: Marvel Comics

Who plays MODOK?

MODOK, or Mobile Organism Designed Only to Kill, is one of Marvel’s most bizarre and beloved characters. Introduced in the 1970s as a Captain American villain who grew jealous of the hero’s body, he attempted to make his own version of the super soldier serum. Of course, it didn’t go well.

The MCU’s MODOK is a familiar face, as Corey Stoll portrays the villain in Quantumania. Stoll previously appeared in Ant-Man as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket, who was shrunk presumably to death during the climax. Unfortunately for Scott Lang, he’s back in the Quantum Realm with the MODOK form.

Stoll is known for roles in dramas such as Black Mass, TV’s House of Cards, Midnight in Paris, and the Guillermo del Toro series The Strain. Like nearly every American actor ever, he’s also appeared in an episode of Law & Order, as well as a major role in Law & Order: LA.