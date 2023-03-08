Who plays Shazam! in the DC movies?

DC is going through a period of change, and reshuffling after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the creative decisions for the DCU. There are many movies currently in development that have already been announced, such as Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold, and both will be released over the next few years.

However, this means that there are a few movies that are stuck in a sort of limbo. Movies from the old universe, like The Flash and the soon-to-be-released Shazam! Fury of the Gods are both yet to be released, but we don’t know how much of those films will be carried on to the next phase of the DC Universe. With that being said, Fury of the Gods is set to be released soon on March 17.

It’s been a while since the first Shazam! movie, which premiered in 2019. So, you might have forgotten who plays the titular character. Let’s take a look at Shazam! and tell you who plays the original Captain Marvel in the upcoming movie.

Who is Shazam in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Photo via Warner Bros.

The star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is Zachary Levi. He plays the champion and the embodiment of the Greek Gods who Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transforms into. But, he is not the only Shazam in the DC films. There is also Djimon Hounsou’s version of the character, who appeared in both the Shazam! movies as well as Black Adam. He is the wizard who gave Billy the powers of the gods, after choosing him as his champion.

If you do not recognize either actor, Zachary Levi might be best known for his title role in the series Chuck, or as the voice of Flynn Rider from Tangled. He was also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Fandrall, one of the Warrior’s Three.

You might recognize Djimon Hounsou from his roles in Blood Diamond, Amistad, and The King’s Man. He appeared in the MCU as well, playing Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy.

We’ve already had the Shazam Family in the first film, with Batson’s foster siblings turning into champions as well. Maybe the second film will introduce yet another version of the character, though that seems unlikely. It’s unknown whether Levi will be playing the character in any DC projects after Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Although if the second movie performs well, they could always make a third movie with Levi returning.

You can catch Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it thunders into theaters on March 17, 2023.