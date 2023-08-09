Who sang for Zac Efron in ‘High School Musical?’

As far as Disney Channel die-hards and Disney fanatics in general are concerned, High School Musical still reigns supreme as one of the most popular and sought-after musical extravaganzas of all time. With an assortment of singing numbers, scintillating characters, and toe-tapping tunes slotted in each enthralling scene, there’s absolutely no denying that the entire HSM franchise has remained in our hearts and minds since its initial premiere on the Disney Channel.

But just like with any other Disney project that’s insanely popular, a variety of intriguing questions have been aimed at the long-standing franchise for years now. And while one of those questions pertains to the idea of Ryan being gay — which was seemingly confirmed in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — another eye-opening question is in regards to whether or not star Zac Efron actually sang in the HSM film series.

Does Zac Efron sing in High School Musical?

Photo via Disney Channel

Although Efron portrays main character Troy Bolton in the film series, fans will be intrigued to learn that Efron doesn’t provide too many vocals in the first HSM film. While Efron did sing a few songs in the OG movie, Efron’s singing parts were eventually cut and the majority of his singing scenes were lip-synced. As Efron performed the lip-syncing scenes, Drew Seeley provided the voiceover and sang the majority of the vocals in the first HSM movie.

One of the biggest reasons that Efron was replaced with Seeley’s voiceover is that Efron noticeably struggled with hitting the high notes — which most of the songs in the first movie included.

Does Zac Efron sing in the sequels?

Photo via Disney Channel

Despite not actually singing in the original movie, Efron did fight to sing more in the HSM sequels — and we definitely got several bangers out of it which we still bop our heads along to. Although Seeley did most of the singing in High School Musical, Efron has always remained humble in regards to the entire situation and has expressed that he is proud of Drew and happy that he received his recognition.

As previously mentioned, Efron was able to fly his vocal wings freely and sing in the two HSM sequels. In the years following, Efron went on to star in another musical, Hairspray, where he also did his own singing.