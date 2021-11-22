With the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer finally out, the rumors regarding whether the previous actors who portrayed Spider-Man will be reprising their roles are stronger than ever. It’s assumed that the actors will be fighting alongside each other to battle Green Goblin and the other villains featured in the movie’s trailers, but what if the three different Spider-Men were forced to battle each other? Who would emerge as the Spider-Victor?

Andrew Garfield’s amazing Spider-Man

The case for Garfield to win is thin at best. Out of the three, his Spider-Man was the only one to lose his Gwen Stacy so far. Yes, he could smash a basketball backboard and throw a football farther than most, but getting his butt kicked by the Lizard, Electro, and the worst Green Goblin of the franchise does not inspire confidence. His scientific knowledge may give him a leg up against Maguire, but Holland’s knowledge seems to be far superior.

Tom Holland’s technical Spider-Man

Holland is the youngest of the bunch, but some would argue the most experienced Spidey. After all, he’s has fought against Thanos alongside the biggest players in the entire MCU. The most threatening villain that Maguire fought against was Venom, and even that Venom was not entirely threatening. Plus, Holland is Tony Stark’s protégé, his suits are much more advanced than either Maguire’s or Garfield’s, and his technical skills outweigh both.

Tobey Maguire’s strong Spider-Man

Maguire’s Spider-Man is weird. He has the scientific knowledge that a Peter Parker should have, but he never fully applied himself. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in sheer strength. He fought Doctor Octopus and held his own. Maguire held up a train while Holland failed to keep a ferry together without needing Iron Man’s help.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2 Villains 1 of 6

Click to skip Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Spider-Man with the goblin looming behind him.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro, Sandman and the Lizard.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Doc Oc with new arms.

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Verdict

If the three Spider-Men were all pitted against one another, Garfield would probably go down first. He’d put up a fight, but it would be limited. Holland would short-circuit his web-shooters while Garfield was busy making quips. Maguire would put some dirt in his eye and destroy him. Between Holland and Maguire, it would be a pretty even match. Holland would refuse to use any of his suit abilities that involve killing, and Maguire would most likely dodge any of Holland’s projectile-based moves with his Spidey-Sense. Holland would likely rely on his superior acrobatics, which would get him far, but in a solid one-for-one, Maguire’s strength would win out. Plus, there’s the point that Maguire would most likely get a second wind as he did in most of his fights, whereas Holland has a history of losing his first battles.

There you have it, folks. Maguire would most likely defeat the other webslingers in a friendly neighborhood battle. Will we ever see this happen? Perhaps we will when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters this Dec. 17, 2021.

Do you agree that Maguire would win in a spider-fight? Let us know your thoughts in a comment below.