Whoopi Goldberg Asks Disney To Build Wakanda Theme Park To Honor Chadwick Boseman

Ever since the news broke about Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic and untimely death, his friends, family and co-workers have been paying tribute. Many of them draw from their personal interactions with the actor, with ABC’s Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute to a King special an emotional experience for all involved.

More permanent memorials to him will undoubtedly follow, but Whoopi Goldberg has had an excellent idea for a way to mark how important Black Panther is to audiences. See for yourself below:

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The next major attraction on the cards is Disney California Adventure Park’s Avengers Campus, which is currently under construction. This will be built along similar lines to Galaxy’s Edge and will allow guests to “explore a Campus Created for the Next Generation of Super Heroes!” They’ve already announced a Spider-Man themed interactive ride and a Guardians of the Galaxy “thrill-packed mission” starring Rocket Raccoon. In addition, we’re going to get explorable areas based on Doctor Strange and the Avengers Headquarters.

Now, I love Doctor Strange as much as the next person, but I’d quite happily trade that up for an attraction that seeks to recreate the look of Wakanda’s capital city Birnin Zana. The afrofuturist architecture in the movie was incredible and I’d love to see it in person.

Furthermore, in Black Panther, the characters discussed a Wakandan cultural outreach, so what about the idea of an embassy or fair intended as Wakanda giving the outside world a taste of what lies within their borders? And if they’re doing that, a permanent statue of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa would be a great centrepiece.

The opening of Avengers Campus has been delayed due to the Coronavirus and construction being paused. But in crisis lies opportunity and they should definitely have a think about this.