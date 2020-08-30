How To Watch ABC’s Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special Tonight

ABC is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, in the wake of the 43-year-old actor’s death on Friday, with a special screening of Black Panther and an accompanying televised special honoring the Marvel star, who had been privately suffering from colon cancer for the past four years, as revealed in his family’s statement confirming his passing.

Tonight – Sunday, August 30th – the Disney-owned network will play the 2018 MCU film, directed by Ryan Coogler, without any commercial breaks. This will then be followed by Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King, which will “celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen.”

The press release continues:

“It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Chadwick Boseman's Family Issues Statement On His Death 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The evening of programming dedicated to Boseman will kick off at 8PM ET (5PM PT) with Black Panther, which will run through until 10:20PM (7:20PM PT). A Tribute for a King will then fill the rest of that hour’s time slot, meaning it clocks in at 40 minutes. Viewers can catch the tribute on ABC through their cable provider. Alternatively, it can also be live streamed on the ABC site or app, or watched through services such as Sling and YouTube TV, which allow for live TV viewing.

It’s unclear right now if the tribute special will be made available to stream on either Hulu or Disney Plus following its airing, though it seems like there’s a good chance of this. A D+ release will likely be the best bet for international viewers to catch it.

Tell us, though, do you plan on tuning in for the Chadwick Boseman special airing on ABC tonight? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.