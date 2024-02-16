Who’s starring in ‘Wicked Part 1?’ Cast members of the on-screen musical, explainied

The hit musical is getting the big screen treatment and there's a whole host of magical names attached to the project

After years of killing it on the boards, Wicked is coming to the big screen. The movie based on the famous stage musical is still a while away, with a November release currently on the cards. A retelling of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the so-called Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked has been seen by millions, and the songs from it continue to defy gravity in the listening charts, so it’s no surprise that the film version has some pretty big names attached.

If you’re a fan of the soundtrack and want to know who’ll be bringing it to life on the cinema screen, then check out below to discover who’s starring in Wicked!

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp (The Wicked Witch of the West)

Image via Universal

A West End and Broadway legend, Erivo is no stranger to big musicals, although has never acted in Wicked. We doubt this will be a problem as the native Londoner has shown on stage and screen just what she is capable of, so we’re certain she’ll bring everything and more to the lead role. After all, she’s won Tonys and been nominated at the Oscars and Golden Globes, which is no mean feat.

Elphaba is the witch at the heart of Wicked. A strong-minded and well-meaning young woman, she’s a complex hero who manages to be relatable while also having immense power.

Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good Witch

Image via Universal Pictures

The pop star made her name on Broadway as a teen and is no stranger to mixing music and movies, which is why we’re sure she’ll be an excellent choice for the vital role of Glinda the Good Witch. The Grammy winner has a phenomenal voice and the acting chops to pull off the beloved character, who in the story is shown to not be quite as good as her name implies. Given the controversy around Grande and her burgeoning romance with her co-star Ethan Slater, it seems that Grande may have more in common with her character than at first thought.

As the film is focused on the first act of the musical, we will mostly see her as Upland rather than the famous Oz character she becomes, but we’re excited to have her take on the part.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star earned herself an Oscar for her stellar performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and previously has been known for her excellent martial arts movies and action chops. In Wicked she faces a new challenge, though: learning how to use her voice professionally. During a red carpet interview she admitted that she only sang “in the shower,” and that seeing how much her character sings in the stage production made her a little bit nervous.

We’re sure she’ll do a great job as Morrible, the two-faced headmistress of Shiz University, where Galinda and Elphaba meet for the first time.

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Another star who has smashed it on the boards and on-screen, Bailey takes on the role of heartthrob Fiyero. This isn’t exactly uncomfortable territory for the handsome Brit, who has been the object of desire in Bridgerton and other performances. Bailey began his acting life early with parts in plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and had appeared as Gavroche in Les Miserables before he was ten. Since then he’s put in several critically acclaimed performances across multiple mediums.

Fiyero is the kind-hearted prince who attends Shiz University, and the third point of a love triangle between himself and the two leads.

Ethan Slater as Boq

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Slater has had tonnes of experience on Broadway, but his most famous role was undoubtedly the title part in the surprisingly moving Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical. That earned him a Tony nomination, and undoubtedly helped him land his current gig in Spamalot.

His character Boq is a munchkin who is in love with Glinda, but can’t seem to get her attention while she pines for Fiyero. However, he holds out hope and continues to do good, all so that he can hopefully shoot his shot with his love. Slater and co-star Grande are allegedly together now, despite both being in committed relationships before filming Wicked, so, expect some on-screen chemistry.

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Goldblum is probably the most established Hollywood name in the cast. He hasn’t had much musical experience, but the Jurassic Park legend is part of a successful jazz band, so you know he’s got it in him. He’s also shown his skills on the stage in multiple theater productions on Broadway, including as Malvolio in Twelfth Night.

As he is in the famous Judy Garland film, the Wizard is a bit of a coward and charlatan, although what we will see of him in this part of the film is likely to paint Goldblum’s character in a much more friendly light. Regardless, we’re sure he’ll be his usual magnetic self.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Image via Marissa Bode Instagram

Newcomer Marissa Bode is set to dive right into the deep end of the industry with the huge part of Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, who uses a wheelchair. The disabled actress might be a little green, but given the quality of the casting around her we’re certain she must have blown away her audition to get a shot, so we’re excited to see how she takes on this vital role.

Golden child Nessarose ends up becoming the ruler of Munchkinland but is known for her chaotic and occasionally cruel rule, which is why she gets nicknamed the Wicked Witch of the East.

Other cast members of Wicked Part 1

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Other names to be confirmed include Broadway star Keala Settle, who is taking on a part made for the film named Miss Coddle. Brit Bronwyn James will be ShenShen, one of Galinda’s college friends, and Bowen Yang will play the role of Pfannee, another friend of Galinda’s.

Grecia de la Paz will be Gilligan, Aaron Teoh will be Fieyero’s trusted friend Averic, Colin Michael Carmichael will play a teacher at Shiz University named Professor Nikidik, and Adam James will take on another newly created role for the film, that of Galinda’s father.

Dorothy Gale will also be featured, although we have no confirmation who will be playing her.