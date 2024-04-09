Why is ‘Shaun of the Dead’ returning to theaters?

Shaun of the Dead was an instant classic when it first released 20 years ago, and now it will make a triumphant return to theaters this year. The new run will celebrate the movie’s anniversary and introduce a whole new generation of horror fans to the iconic zombie hit.

In a new post on Twitter, Universal Pictures U.K. revealed the new theatrical release is coming later this year. For most theaters, the movie will also be remastered in Dolby Vision and Atmos.

There have been plenty of home video releases that polished up the movie’s visuals and audio. These were impressive and did help reveal some finer details. But even a 4K can’t recapture the shared big screen experience. Both comedy and horror films particularly benefit from a room full of fellow fans.

20 years ago today, #ShaunoftheDead released in the UK! To celebrate, the film will be returning to cinemas later this year, remastered in Dolby Vision and Atmos where available. More info on dates to come. pic.twitter.com/UkzHZEC4dB — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) April 9, 2024

Universal Pictures did not provide a concrete release date for the movie’s anniversary run today. However, the studio’s new post carefully schedules it for “later this year.”

In the U.S., Shaun of the Dead originally premiered in Sept. 2004. Since the movie didn’t re-release for its April U.K. anniversary this year, it would make a lot of sense to line up with the U.S. anniversary instead. Fans would appreciate the opportunity to watch it in theaters on one of its original premiere dates.

This would also allow the anniversary run to build horror hype just ahead of the Halloween season. In fact, if the movie doesn’t release in Sept., then rolling it out squarely on Halloween would also be fitting. The movie is equally full of genuine horror, emotional beats, and laughs alike. It meets the standards for any Halloween movie marathon.

Like any great parody, Shaun of the Dead is also a celebration of the genre that stands on its own. It continues to make lists about the best zombie movies of all time. There’s still a major fanbase for it, so the re-release should be a major hit. In fact, many fans still vocally hope for a sequel. But Simon Pegg, the actor who played Shaun, encouraged fans to move on last year.

Most studios prefer to market their new movies ahead of release. However, Shaun of the Dead is an older film, and its anniversary run is a special release. So, it will likely take a while before the studios officially confirm a release date for the new run. Since Universal Pictures did confirm it’s coming out later this year, fans might expect to hear about the release date just a couple of months before its remastered premiere.

