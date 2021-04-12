Why Twitter Is Trying To Cancel Sylvester Stallone Today

Sylvester Stallone is trending on Twitter today, and it’s not for a good reason. The legendary action star’s been on the receiving end of some positive buzz of late, thanks to his meme-able turn as King Shark in The Suicide Squad trailer and the news that he’s completed his Rocky IV director’s cut. However, that’s not the case anymore thanks to a recent report about the Rambo icon that appears to confirm Stallone’s a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Page Six has revealed that the actor’s become a paying member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private club. He recently moved into the area last December when he bought a seven-bedroom estate in Palm Springs, Florida. Stallone is also known to have attended a New Year’s Eve party at the club back in 2016, so his connection to the place stretches back through the whole Trump presidency.

Sly is pretty quiet about his political allegiances online, but Page Six’s report appears to reveal that he’s a supporter of the ex-GOP leader and potentially a friend of his, too. Stallone’s reps didn’t respond to the outlet’s story, but it appears that their intel is genuine. And given Trump’s widespread unpopularity on social media, this news hasn’t done the Rocky star’s reputation any favors and he’s now trending on Twitter because disappointed fans are announcing they won’t be watching his movies anymore.

Of course, it’s unlikely that the internet will succeed in “cancelling” the actor over this. Usually, a celebrity’s downfall happens when they get too political online and accidentally say something controversial. The Creed star seems to know better than to do that, though, so this incident could blow over pretty quickly.

Plus, it helps that he’ll be appearing – at least vocally – in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Yes, you can catch Sylvester Stallone as King Shark in The Suicide Squad when it hits HBO Max and theaters this August.