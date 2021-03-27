Sylvester Stallone Reacts To The Suicide Squad Trailer

When Sylvester Stallone was first announced to have joined the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad very late in the day, a lot of fans instantly had him down as voicing King Shark. Regular Gunn collaborator Steve Agee was initially announced for the role, but there was just something that made so much sense about having Stallone’s instantly recognizable voice used to bring an anthropomorphized sea-dwelling predator to life.

Admittedly, it sounds strange when you say it like that, but the Rocky legend’s unique vocal delivery makes him the perfect fit for King Shark, even if Agee did end up performing the role on set for motion capture purposes. It looks as though Stallone’s going to steal more than his fair share of scenes from the recording booth, and fans are already starting to get hyped about The Suicide Squad following yesterday’s debut of the hotly anticipated and very much R-rated trailer. The 74 year-old took to social media to promote the release of the maiden footage, and you can check out what he had to say below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

Gunn is well known for involving a series of regular collaborators on many his projects, with The Suicide Squad already involving Agee, Michael Rooker and the filmmaker’s brother Sean, but Stallone could be the latest name to join his repertory given that there’s been a recent increase in speculation that the action icon could be set for a much larger role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel kicks off production before the end of the year.

For now, we’ll have to make do with seeing Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad, which is shaping up to be a pretty solid compromise based on what we’ve seen so far.