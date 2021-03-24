Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Returning For Bigger Role In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is full of tributes and references to 1980s pop culture, so it’s only fitting that a few major stars from the era ended up making an appearance. Vol. 2 featured Kurt Russell as the villain and roped in David Hasselhoff for a hilarious cameo and a song on the soundtrack, while Sylvester Stallone dropped by as Stakar Ogord.

Kevin Bacon may still be waiting by the phone for his chance to show up in Vol. 3, but all signs point to Stallone returning in a much bigger capacity next time out. Indeed, a new rumor claims that both Stakar and Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha will have substantial parts to play in the third outing for the intergalactic misfits, and while the report did originate on 4Chan before ending up on Reddit, it’s not exactly revelatory information.

After all, Debicki has already admitted she’d love to come back for Vol. 3, and the post-credits scene of the last movie definitely set it up as her Sovereign High Priestess teased the impending debut of Adam Warlock. As for Stallone, Michael Rosenbaum revealed a long while ago that James Gunn had told him that the Smallville star’s Martinex and the Rocky legend’s Stakar would more than likely return for the next film, and there’s been plenty of talk surrounding the action icon possibly even leading his team in their own spinoff.

Stallone and Gunn have clearly become fast friends as well after the 74 year-old boarded The Suicide Squad late in the day, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to discover that he’d have a more important role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, the only real question is whether his full crew of Rosenbaum, Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh and Miley Cyrus will also be along for the ride.