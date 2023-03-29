Will Clayface be in ‘The Batman 2?’

James Gunn and Peter Safran may well be working on revamping DC Studios’ cinematic universe, but if we’re being honest, at the moment all eyes are likely affixed to what is working for the franchise – and that is what Gunn calls the “DC Elseworlds” projects, like Joker and its upcoming sequel, and of course, Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe.

With Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight turning out to be a resounding success, a Penguin spinoff is in the works, as well as a sequel which is set to arrive in October 2025. Naturally, between now and any official reveal – speculation is going to be rife as to where Reeves’ narrative goes next, and importantly, which villains it will feature.

While we had that cryptic Joker tease to chew on in the first film, there’s been some buzz in recent days about another potential bad guy that Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be facing off against – that being none other than Clayface. Will the lumbering behemoth make an appearance on the big screen in The Batman 2? Here’s everything we know.

The Batman 2 Clayface rumors, explained

Image via DC Comics

Rumors of Clayface appearing in The Batman 2 appear to have been kicked off by Deadline, who reported on acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s meeting with Gunn and Safran to give the DC villain a solo outing in their revamped universe. In that same article, sources familiar with Matt Reeves’ progress on The Batman sequel script are cited claiming that Clayface is set to be a “big part” of the Elseworlds sequel. Whether or not the villain will connect Elseworlds and the DCU, is unknown.

Clayface is a Batman villain first introduced as B-list actor Basil Karlo, who is driven mad when a horror film he starred in is getting remade without his involvement, and goes on a killing spree targeting the upcoming film’s cast and crew. To learn more about the villain’s comic book history, we’ve got a comprehensive biography on him for you to chew on.