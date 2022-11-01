Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds enlist one-half of Milli Vanilli to prove they don’t lip-sync

Actors and funnymen Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds want you to know two things: A, they have a new Christmas movie called Spirited coming out, and B, they don’t lip-sync their singing parts.

The pair said as much (for the most part) in a new video released on Reynold’s Twitter announcing the release of a new trailer for the movie tomorrow.

Reynolds and Ferrell appeared in a highly holiday-decorated room in front of a fireplace and announced the news. “Will and I are so excited for you to see our new movie Spirited,” Reynolds said, only it didn’t sound like Reynolds at all.

Ferrell also spoke but not with his own voice, and he was hilariously dubbed off time as well. “Now, we want to dispel the rumors that we didn’t do all the singing ourselves. This is 100% pure Ryan and Will here.”

Of course, it is not. So who is it? None other than one-half of the most notorious lip-syncing pop group of all time: Fab Morvan from Milli Vanilli. The video then cuts to Morvan in a studio overdubbing the two actors.

After some obviously missed queues, Reynolds then chastised Morvan for being terrible at his job. “Your lip-syncing is for ****,” he said. “Sorry Ryan,” Morvan said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve done this.”

The rumors stop here. Will and I did NOT lip sync our dancing in Spirited. Tomorrow’s trailer will settle it. pic.twitter.com/j9O1SCEH7f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

The video ends with the logo of the movie and a message that the trailer will drop tomorrow. The movie, which releases on Apple TV Plus, is a retelling of Charles Dickens’s famous 1843 story A Christmas Carol.

For those unfamiliar, the story revolves around rich old man Ebenezer Scrooge who hates Christmas but changes his outlook after a visit from three ghosts.

There’s a twist, however. This movie is told from the perspective of the ghosts instead of the man. Sounds fun! Spirited hits theaters on Nov. 11 and streams on Nov. 18.