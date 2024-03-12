Will Neve Campbell Be In ‘Scream 7?’

To paraphrase Bonnie Tyler, Scream 7 has been holding out for a hero. After the box office and critical success of both 2022’s Scream relaunch and 2023’s Scream VI, a third entry in the latest trilogy of the horror franchise seemed almost too big to fail. And then came not one, not two, but three major stumbles.

First, Melissa Barrera — who had taken over as the series lead from Neve Campbell starting with the fifth film — was fired by Spyglass Media for making allegedly antisemitic comments on social media. Jenna Ortega was then immediately announced to have exited the film as well, officially due to scheduling conflicts but most assumed out of solidarity with her on-screen sister. Last but not last, director Christopher Landon walked from the production too, describing the project as “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

Scream fans felt the same way, as they helplessly watched their favorite franchise crumble before their eyes. But it’s just possible this nightmare has turned back into a dream. And it’s all thanks to Neve Campbell.

Is Neve Campbell really back as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7?

Yes, this is not a drill, people — Neve Campbell has confirmed that she is 100% back for Scream 7. The beloved actress and scream queen icon made the announcement on Instagram, along with a snap of the first page of the screenplay that confirms another major new addition to the project. While the story and script were developed by Gus Busick and James Vanderbilt, as we already know, the movie will now be directed by Kevin Williamson!

“I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell shared, sparing no exclamation points for anyone else. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!”

Campbell went on to say that, although she wouldn’t swap her experience with original director, the late, great Wes Craven, and Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, she’s delighted to finally be starring in a Scream movie helmed by Williamson. The whole series is Williamson’s brainchild, as he was the screenwriter for the first two and fourth films and has served as a producer on all six to date.

“This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years,” Campbell concluded. “To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set.”

After all the negative press surrounding Barrera, Ortega, and Landon’s exits, Spyglass really had its work cut out for them in finding a new approach to Scream 7 that could reignite the passion and anticipation for it. And, you have to hand it to them, they might just have managed it. The one-two punch of both Campbell returning — she controversially skipped Scream VI due to a pay dispute — and Williamson finally taking on directing duties is surely enough to convince the spurned fandom to give the slasher saga another chance.

Now we need Patrick Dempsey to come back too. I’m just saying…