Will Poulter Gushes Over Playing Adam Warlock In First Interview Since Being Cast

We’re now getting more insights into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter’s reaction to being cast as the legendary Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans on the internet have been fairly overjoyed at the development ever since its announcement, and even Marvel actor Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Coulson in the MCU, expressed his excitement at the decision. But we’ve gotten very little comments from the actor himself, beyond a relatively muted reaction tweet responding to director James Gunn’s official announcement on Twitter.

Thank you, James. It’s a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I’m very excited to get to work. — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) October 12, 2021

However we didn’t see Poulter’s response in a genuine, face-to-face interview format until now.

As you can see in the below post, the actor definitely seems amped at getting to play “the perfect Sovereign,” created by Ayesha to help destroy the Guardian of the Galaxy in the post-credits scene of Vol. 2.

“I feel very, very lucky and very honored to be welcomed into the Marvel family and particularly into a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. And James Gunn is someone I really, really admire,” Poulter said while being interviewed at the BFI London Film Festival, which recently concluded on Sunday, Oct. 17th. “So I feel very lucky.”

Poulter has been making a name for himself as a formidable actor for years, with great performances in movies like Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and The Maze Runner series. But for Marvel fans, Poulter’s appearance in the MCU may be his most iconic yet. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for theaters on March 5th, 2023.