Will Poulter Says He’s Honored To Be Welcomed Into The MCU Family

James Gunn is famed for using his reach on social media to interact with his fans on almost a daily basis, as well as using the platform to debunk erroneous casting rumors about any number of his upcoming projects, ranging from HBO Max’s Peacemaker to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

When talk began sweeping the internet that Will Poulter had been cast as Adam Warlock in the cosmic threequel, Gunn maintained suspicious levels of silence, until he finally let the cat out of the bag and confirmed that the talented actor would indeed by joining the ensemble of Vol. 3.

In a recent interview with Variety, Poulter revealed that he’s honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe family, and he can’t wait to get started on his first project.

“I feel very honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family. Everyone I’ve interacted with there is great and you know, I’m very excited to be part of a franchise like Guardians, which I regard to be like, one of the most creative and unique. I’m not really allowed to speak about the part. Just given that it’s Marvel I’m sworn to secrecy. But I’m very, very grateful to, you know, be talking about something like Dopesick on one hand and talking about something, or not talking about something, like Guardians on the other. But very, very grateful to be doing both.”

Here's How Will Poulter Could Look As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s been some confusion over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s shooting schedule, with the cast and crew working on Disney World attraction Cosmic Rewind before the third chapter in the blockbuster franchise, but with Gunn revealing that dozens of roles have been cast alongside Poulter, the hotly-anticipated movie is beginning to take shape behind the scenes ahead of production officially getting underway.