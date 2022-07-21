Will Poulter seems to tease ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ San Diego Comic-Con presence

Will Poulter, who plays Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, appears to have teased that the movie may have a presence at the San Diego Comic-Con this week.

In an interview Thursday with This Morning, Poulter was grilled about whether he could tease any details for the upcoming film, which he mostly remained tight-lipped about. However, when the interviewer asked him whether he’s finished filming, he gave a telling response.

“We finished filming a couple of months ago. And then I’m headed out to Comic-Con pretty soon.”

Earlier in the interview, Poulter also conveyed he was a big fan of the Guardians films before officially joining the cast himself.

“I was a huge fan of Guardians, specifically, kind of within the Marvel world. Just always really admired that cast and so grateful to have a chance to work with them.”

While it’s entirely possible Poulter is simply attending SDCC as a fan of pop culture himself, we think it’s a knowing nod to the movie’s official presence in some kind of panel or reveal based on the fact he mentioned it in the context of the filming schedule. The SDCC presence may very well kick off a press campaign for the movie in the year leading up to its release.

What’s more, director James Games apparently teased his presence at SDCC last month when he retweeted a Twitter post by entertainment journalist Ash Crossan, who wrote, “MARVEL STUDIOS IS HEADED TO HALL H !”

Gunn replied to the Tweet, in what we interpret as a typically tongue-in-cheek fashion, “Oh yeah?”

Gunn has been a regular presence at past Comic-Cons, which Crossan pointed out in a reply tweet.

SDCC is happening now throughout the weekend, and we’ll be sure to find out more information about all of our favorite Marvel movies and TV shows as the convention unfolds. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.