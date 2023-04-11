Will Ronan the Accuser appear in ‘The Marvels?’

The Marvels’ official trailer is finally here, and it has ushered in a new overwhelming string of mysteries that may or may not get answered when the film releases. For the sake of every MCU fan’s sanity, let’s focus on one at a time — the trailer “teasing” the appearance of Ronan the Accuser in the film.

But isn’t Ronan… dead in the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

Lee Pace first appeared as the notorious Kree warlord, Ronan the Accuser, in Guardians of the Galaxy where he joined forces with Thanos to obliterate Xandar in exchange for him finding the Orb and handing it over. But after discovering that the Orb housed the Power Stone, he betrayed the Titan and attacked Xandar armed with his newfound power, only for the Guardians to end his reign of terror for good by killing him.

He next appeared in Captain Marvel, which takes place in the 1990s, decades before the events that unfolded in GotG. He was ready to drop warheads on Earth to end the Skrull opposition there, but his plans were thwarted by Carol. Even though Ronan tucked his tail and ran, he promised to come back for “the woman,” i.e. Captain Marvel. We never saw him fulfill that promise before he met his fate at the hands of the Guardians.

But never say never.

Ronan could still appear to take what he promised

Image via Marvel Studios

This is only the second film that will be prominently focused on Brie Larson’s superhero and we barely know anything about what Carol was up to in the years after shooing Ronan back to his planet. While Ronan is dead, he can still appear in a flashback as revisiting Carol’s past will be a big plot point in the film. Maybe he did try to engage with Captain Marvel, and we’re sure whatever she did to him is the sole reason for the simmering wrath Zawe Ashton’s character is channeling in the trailer.

In the trailer, we see Ashton’s villainous character leading a Kree army and brandishing a Cosmi-Rod that looks a lot like the one Ronan wielded in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. There is also a Kree soldier behind her who is sporting similar armor to Ronan’s, which confirms that whoever she is, she has taken up Ronan’s place as the leader of the army. And it is safe to say, she is planning to unleash all that on our newly formed mini-superhero team — whose fate has already been confirmed.

The Marvels hits theaters this Nov. 10.