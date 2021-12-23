William Shatner escapes unhurt from serious car accident in LA

Beloved actor William Shatner once had to sleep in a car, and now the Star Trek lead has been in an accident with two.

As reported by TMZ earlier today, the 90-year-old got into an accident Tuesday in Studio City. He was driving an SUV which collided with a sedan and though no one was hurt, one of the sedan’s tires was nearly removed from the vehicle.

Shatner then ended up exchanging information with the sedan’s owner, and it is not known at the time of this story being filed how the two vehicles collided. A number of other figures have been in car accidents in the past, including reality star and recent political candidate Caitlyn Jenner, who rear-ended a Lexus which was then hit by another driver. The driver of the Lexus, a Kim Howe, died, and Jenner later settled with Howe’s family and another driver over the 2015 incident.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson in a report on Page Six, an incident report was not ultimately filed because neither Shatner nor the woman in the other vehicle was injured due to the experience.

