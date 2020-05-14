Wonder Woman 1984 Magazine Cover Offers New Look At Diana

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketing machine behind Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 continues to hype fans for Princess Diana’s next journey.

The DCEU has often proved to be a mixed bag of hits and misses, with the latter making up most of Warner Bros.’ attempts to imitate the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately for the fans of DC, though, there’s no question about the successful debut of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman series in 2017. The story of the Amazonian Goddess, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, managed to earn a staggering $821 million to become the highest-grossing movie by a solo female director.

And it’s not just the numbers that echo this huge success. Comic book fans actually believe Wonder Woman to be among one of the best superhero films ever made. That’s not a statement we should take lightly, especially when you consider all the amazing pics that Marvel has produced over the past 10 years. As such, it’s hardly surprising that folks can barely contain their excitement for the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Alas, the novel coronavirus outbreak has postponed Diana Prince’s next outing as well, and fans will now have to wait a couple more months to watch the movie.

But that doesn’t, by no stretch of the imagination, mean the producers will stop teasing us with new content, as the latest cover of SFX magazine has given us a fresh look at Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. As you can see, the cover captures Diana in her classic pose with bracelets crossed in front of her face, an ability she’ll definitely get to use in the upcoming film to deflect the powerful blows of her foes.

Wonder Woman 1984 – the highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s original – will come to theaters on August 14th. And we can hardly wait.