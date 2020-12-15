Wonder Woman 1984 Rotten Tomatoes And Metacritic Scores Revealed

After countless delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally almost here. With theaters still in poor shape, Warner Bros. elected to release the much-anticipated DC sequel on HBO Max domestically this Christmas Day, with the rest of the world able to catch it on the big screen later this week. That means the first reviews are already out for the movie, then, along with the film’s Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic scores. And thankfully, they’re pretty positive.

At the time of writing, WW84 sits at an impressive 89% on RT based on 61 reviews. 54 critics have rated it Fresh so far, while 7 have handed it a Rotten rating. Overall, that gives it a 7.3/10 average rating. Among the top critics’ opinions on the site is The Financial Times’ Wendy Ide, who describe it as “a dayglo romp” with “thrilling set pieces and [an] optimistic depiction of humanity” that is “exactly the kind of heady escapism we need right now.”

On the other hand, Patty Jenkins’ movie is less well-received over on Metacritic, where its score is a significantly lower 68. This is based on just 26 reviews, though, which break down as 17 positive, 8 mixed and 1 negative. Despite the total score, however, the listed reviews are just as positive as on RT. As the BBC’s Nicholas Barber writes, “in its old-fashioned, uncynical way, WW84 is one of the most enjoyable blockbusters released since 1984.”

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A general criticism across the board, though, seems to be that many critics find it to be a shade too long, with the plot sometimes described as chaotic or overstuffed. It’s ironic that this is an issue, too, given that Jenkins has revealed she originally wanted the film to be even longer but Warner Bros. said no. Maybe she’ll be able to wrangle together a director’s cut at a later date.

Tell us, though, are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? And will you be seeing it overseas this week, or on streaming on December 25th? Let us know in the comments section down below.