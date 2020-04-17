New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Offer Fresh Look At Cheetah And Maxwell Lord

Warner Bros. may have postponed the release date of Wonder Woman 1984, but the movie’s marketing campaign is still in full swing as it’d be if we weren’t in the middle of a global pandemic.

Ever since Wonder Woman premiered in 2017, fans have been asking for a sequel. Alas, after patiently waiting for three years, the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus compelled distributors and Hollywood moguls to postpone the release date of their movies, and Patty Jenkins’ WW84 was one of the unlucky victims.

Though it’s probably for the best, since even under more appropriate circumstances, the film would stand to lose much of its revenue if people were to avoid movie theaters as health officials deem it a hotspot for contracting the disease. The fact that theaters across many countries have shut down doesn’t exactly help matters, either.

Still, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get excited about Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated sequel. Recently, we got to see Diana Prince in her Golden Eagle Armor, courtesy of Empire Magazine, and some additional images that found their way online teased her confrontation with Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Now, these newly released stills, which you can see below, offer us a fresh look at both the latter and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord.

As seen above, Diana will use her lasso to incapacitate Maxwell in the White House, and considering the image that showed her fighting Cheetah, it’s safe to assume that the character will join the two of them. In another instance, we can see Wiig in an alley filled with graffiti and the other one shows Wonder Woman in her original costume racing off towards an off-screen target.

Of course, we still don’t know exactly what Jenkins and her team have planned for Wonder Woman 1984, but it will somehow involve the resurrection of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and feature both Pascal and Wiig as the movie’s main antagonists.

Tell us, though, what do you expect from the sequel and what would you like to see incorporated into the story from the comics? Sound off in the usual place below.