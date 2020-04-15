Diana And Cheetah Square Off In New Wonder Woman 1984 Photo

A new photo from Wonder Woman 1984, courtesy of Empire magazine, sees Diana fighting Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in the upcoming sequel.

Fans have had to wait long and hard for the highly anticipated follow-up to Wonder Woman and it was originally going to release in June (after several delays). Unfortunately, though, Patty Jenkins’ new movie was one of the many projects in Hollywood that got postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Still, that didn’t stop people from getting hyped for it and new photos released by Empire as part of their coverage of the pic has once again managed to get folks excited for Gal Gadot’s next outing as Diana Prince.

We still don’t really know a whole lot about what expect from the movie, or whether there’ll be any satisfying explanation for as to how Steve managed to survive his plane crash. But we do know that this time around, the Amazonian Goddess will go up against Maxwell Lord and Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in an attempt to save the world again.

As hardcore DC fans may tell you, Cheetah’s actually a supervillain whom Princess Diana fights on several occasions in the comics. And since it was announced that Wiig would be portraying the villainess, you shouldn’t really pay heed to her nice attitude in the movie’s trailer. Not to mention that a new photo from this month’s issue of Empire all but confirms our suspicions by showing Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig fighting each other in Washington.

As you can see above, Diana will try to stop Cheetah from hurting the two security guards in the room by unleashing her Lasso of Truth, but the villain is seemingly immune to the weapon’s effects, which makes us wonder if she could take on Wonder Woman and her power.

Meanwhile, two of the covers for Empire’s recent issue gave us another look at Gal Gadot’s Golden Eagle Armor in Wonder Woman 1984, which should definitely come in handy when the Goddess faces off against Cheetah in the upcoming pic.