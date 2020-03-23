Watch: Wonder Woman Fights Thanos In Awesome Avengers: Endgame Fan-Edit

Even with every MCU superhero assembled, Thanos still proved to be a formidable foe and if it weren’t for Tony Stark’s sacrifice, he would’ve scored yet another victory by the end of Avengers: Endgame. But I know what you’re thinking; if the combined might of the MCU wasn’t enough to stop the Mad Titan, how would the heroes of DC fair against him?

Avengers: Infinity War saw Thanos collect the six Infinity Stones and wipe out half of all living things in existence. In the sequel, which served as the last chapter in the Infinity Saga and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, the Avengers united once again to try and undo the damage, but it came at a cost; in the final battle, the Mad Titan overwhelmed all the heroes again and almost destroyed the entire universe before Tony stepped up and sacrificed himself to defeat the big bad once and for all. But would it make a difference if some DC superheroes, say Superman or Wonder Woman, were there with the Avengers in those defining moments?

Well, through the magic of clever editing, one fan has managed to bring in Diana Prince to face Thanos alongside the rest of the Avengers. As seen above, Wonder Woman arrives in a portal and knocks the villain down using lightning as Thor and Captain America look on. She then charges her Bracelets of Submission to finish him off.

Of course, while Princess Diana, as depicted in this fan-edit, is too overpowered for the convenience of the plot, we shouldn’t forget that she has quite literally killed Ares, the God of War, in her first solo movie, so it wouldn’t be that surprising if she could take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame all by herself.

In any case, Gal Gadot’s second solo outing in Wonder Woman 1984 may be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’ll probably be a while before we see her face another world-threatening villain again.