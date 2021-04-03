Wonder Woman, Mera And Aquaman Will Reportedly Be The Only Survivors Of The SnyderVerse

Another day, another batch of SnyderVerse speculation to sift through, in what’s becoming a daily occurrence as the fallout from Zack Snyder’s Justice League continues to be the most talked-about cinematic subject on the planet. The latest information comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, and it’s all to do with Warner Bros.’ purported new approach to their comic book output.

The studio have once again detailed plans to establish a shared universe, despite already having abandoned the model once before by pivoting away from Snyder’s mythology to severely reduce the amount of connective tissue threaded throughout their superhero blockbusters, as well as giving standalone projects like Joker and The Batman the go-ahead.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, Sutton is now claiming that things could eventually circle back around, with the Justice League reportedly being rebooted and recruiting members from all across the DCEU’s multiverse to join the team. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Amber Heard’s Mera are said to be the only survivors from the timeline originated in Man of Steel, with the rest of the group coming all over the place.

As per Sutton’s information, Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and whoever ends up getting cast as J.J. Abrams’ Superman will fill out the roster as the DCEU fully embraces the idea of the multiverse. Of course, with every new snippet of hearsay regarding the SnyderVerse, The Flash is looking as though it could be the most important installment in the franchise yet given how it revolves around the concept of alternate realities, but Sutton doesn’t mention Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster as one of the names to potentially be sticking around. That’s certainly interesting to note, but until the movie itself arrives in November 2022, we’ve got no clue as to how much or how little it’s going to reinvent the big screen DC Universe.