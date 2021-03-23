J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Is Reportedly Part Of DCEU, Not A One-Off

As of right now, we have absolutely no idea what the future holds for the DCEU. Zack Snyder’s Justice League has reinvigorated calls to revive his arm of the mythology, but based on comments from the filmmaker and multiple people high up the Warner Bros. food chain, it’s not looking like it’s going to happen. Or at least, not theatrically.

The talk has pivoted towards the SnyderVerse being continued on HBO Max, but there are a lot of question marks surrounding that as well. At the moment, all we know for sure is that DC Films’ upcoming slate is distinctly split between movies that take place within the continuity first established in Man of Steel, and those that don’t.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman operates in its own pocket of the universe, separate from Aquaman 2, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, while Dwayne Johnson has yet to confirm exactly where and how Black Adam fits in. The elephant in the room is obviously J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot, which is poised to recast the Krytponian superhero and leave Henry Cavill out in the cold once again.

A new leak now claims to offer up some inside information regarding the status of the project, though, and where it places in the context of the DCEU. The report comes from someone who says they’re a writer currently optioned to script an unnamed Warner Bros. production, but it originated on Reddit, so make of that what you will. In any case, here’s how it reads:

“The part I was excited for was that Kal-El is NOT the last son of Krypton. There are others and has been a goal for Warner Bros to include more representation in their characters. As it was pitched, this character will exist in the same Universe as the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Won’t be a one off like Joker or The Batman. Heard nothing about Clark Kent being involved in the Coates/Abrams pitch. But Cavill’s Superman would be the inspiration for the other Kryptonians engaging the world. Whether that Superman is Cavill or not, I have no clue. The only thing I heard was that Cavill was in negotiations last Spring. Of course that’s way before this new Superman film was pitched so I don’t know what role his Superman would have played.”

While the veracity of the leak remains unproven, there’s no reason why Abrams’ Superman wouldn’t be part of the DCEU if the main character isn’t Clark Kent. After all, Val-Zod and Calvin Ellis have been linked with donning the cape, and the impending debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in The Flash indicates that there’s definitely at least one more Krytonian in the same timeline occupied by Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout. As such, there could feasibly be at least a couple more.