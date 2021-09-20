Woody Harrelson Says He’s Open To Zombieland 3

For almost a decade, the idea of a Zombieland sequel appeared to grow increasingly far-fetched, especially when a $23 million horror comedy that made $102 million at the box office is hardly the sort of thing that would have the studio rushing to put their hands in their pockets to franchise the absolute sh*t out of it.

It was a solid-sized commercial hit and a crowd-pleasing cult favorite, though, so the chatter never really went away. Amazon even tried to pull a fast one on the fanbase by ordering a TV pilot, but it was unanimously rejected based on nothing but the fact it wasn’t another adventure for Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

We did eventually get Zombieland: Double Tap, which wasn’t an expansive sequel by any stretch of the imagination, but it was still a damn fun one. Every time one of the cast hits the press circuit for whatever their latest project is, more zombie-killing inevitably comes up. We can now add Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Harrelson to that list, and he admitted he’d be game for more Tallahassee in an interview with ScreenRant‘s Ash Crossan.

“I haven’t heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really… That’s a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m open to it. And Ash, if there’s anything you can do to make it happen, I would be most grateful.”

The cast only semi-jokingly said they’d love to reunite every ten years for a new Zombieland, so there could be a while to go before the third installment hits theaters in 2029. If the central quartet are still up for it by then, then there are far worse ideas in the world than returning to the undead well one more time.