WWE Star Wants To Play Kingpin In The MCU’s Daredevil Reboot

It seems like just a matter of time before Daredevil is rebooted and absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s been no shortage of speculation that Charlie Cox could end up reprising his role from the acclaimed Netflix series. However, a lot of people are of the opinion that the title hero wasn’t even the best part of his own show.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s work as Wilson Fisk was nothing short of phenomenal, and despite being limited to the small screen there’s no denying that his performance across all three seasons firmly established him as one of the greatest villains that’s ever been seen in any live-action Marvel project. The actor has admitted that he’d love to play Kingpin again, and there’s already been speculation that the higher-ups at Marvel Studios were so taken by his work that they want him to have a major role in the movies going forward.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, as much as fans want D’Onofrio to return to the world of Marvel, there’s every chance that the brains behind the MCU might decide to simply wipe the slate clean and start over, and in that case, they’ve already got somebody willing to step up to the plate. In a recent interview, WWE star The Big Show admitted that if the part becomes available, he’s going to go after it with everything he’s got.

“The one that I’m really looking at, I would love if they do a remake, I’m definitely going to go after pretty hard, is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I’m going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin’s a shoo-in for me.”

The 48 year-old is billed at seven feet tall and close to 500 pounds, so he definitely fits both the age and size bill. He’s also got a quarter of a century’s worth of acting experience and can currently be seen starring in Netflix comedy The Big Show Show. So, if D’Onofrio doesn’t return, then Marvel could have a ready-made replacement for Daredevil‘s arch-nemesis staring them in the face.