As anticipation and speculation ramps up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new theory has appeared on Reddit, suggesting perhaps the mutants have been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years.

The full-length trailer for Doctor Strange 2 teased the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, in what would seem to be a direct continuation of that character from the Fox X-Men films. Redditor /u/jadamsmash has put forward a theory that the mutants already exist in the MCU, and it’s due to Professor X that we haven’t seen them yet.

Essentially, Professor X went ridiculously overboard before Iron Man, and erased humanity’s knowledge of their existence. The Blip caused some major disturbance and now they’re popping out mutants like rabbits

It’s one of the better fan theories posited for the Doctor Strange sequel, which looks to be expanding its cast every day if you are to believe the internet rumor mill.

Popular speculation is the story will see Scarlet Witch (Magneto’s daughter in the Marvel Comics) get rid of all mutants in the universe in the film, but this is still very much just speculation. Scarlet Witch’s role in the film looks set to be a type of adversary to Stephen Strange, but who’s to say if the evil Wanda is not from another multiverse?

Our questions will hopefully be answered by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it releases on May 6.