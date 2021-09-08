X-Men Trends As Fans Debate Which Superhero Film Is Responsible For The MCU

When it comes to superhero movies the first thing that comes to mind for most moviegoers is Marvel’s MCU or DC’s attempts at bringing their own universe to the big screen, however, as we know, the history of Superhero movies dates back much further.

Recently, a Twitter post has sparked extensive discussion about which films are responsible for jumpstarting the MCU on the big screen and while X-men may be trending, there are plenty arguing for other films, even outside of Marvel’s creations.

Just a friendly reminder that without Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and the X-Men movies… we would’ve never gotten the MCU pic.twitter.com/thT36MywbZ — Omar 🍇 (@OmarOVO24) September 6, 2021

The post began by giving props to both the Sam Raimi Spider-Man film and the original X-Men movie produced by Fox back in 2000.

In response, there were plenty of other films bought into the discussion including Blade, Superman, and even Spawn. Here is some of what fans had to say.

Those were Sony and Fox properties which had nothing to do with saving Marvel who had already sold them off on the cheap. The only right answer to this is BLADE. If Blade fails there is no Marvel or MCU the company would have folded. https://t.co/d1tOHo75Mj — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 7, 2021

👇Lets not forget he started the whole mainstream superhero genre tho 👑 https://t.co/hhjCl2dYcQ pic.twitter.com/WCXKz3wKSQ — The Erik ∆ (@ErikTellez17) September 7, 2021

Yeah, Blade came first but I don't even recall it being hyped as a Marvel film. All Blade's success did was cause more Blade movies to be made. Blade did not lead to X-men. — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) September 7, 2021

Guys you are all wrong, it started with Howard The Duck https://t.co/nY25w4XR9S pic.twitter.com/1yb5PV7rk4 — robby (@RobbyB3ll4s) September 7, 2021

The first X-Men is superhero cinema gold. https://t.co/D8kTGU4Xn1 — Manda🌵🛸 (@Mannabee) September 7, 2021

Blade, Blade should get its recognition. Very understandable that these 2 popped out bigger on screen but doesn't mean Blade didn't kick things off. This sucks cause we should be shedding equal light on all of these films yet we not. #Blade https://t.co/BnXfZysRzC — Neighborhood Healer👨🏾‍🦯 (@ChildofGodKB) September 7, 2021

X-MEN and SPIDER-MAN didn't make Hollywood safe for big comic book/superhero movies. They made the genre safe for white male movie stars, as we mostly stopped seeing the likes of SPAWN, BLADE, MEN IN BLACK, MASK OF ZORRO, STEEL, BLACK MASK, etc. as soon as X-MEN hit pay dirt. pic.twitter.com/UcybUAV7WZ — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) September 7, 2021

Imma need y’all to stop acting like Blade wasn’t the jumping off point, without Blade success there would be no Tobey Spider-Man nor X-men https://t.co/swVC3kIjfe — Duel Wielding Doggos For Fun (@GUXSquallNoctis) September 7, 2021

There isn’t one clear answer to the debate with all of the films predating the MCU having some part in building the audience around Superhero cinema, though as many fans stated, Blade does hold significant importance.

It’s undeniable right now that the MCU is the pinnacle of Superhero cinema today and with it remains to see what evolution will come in the future of Marvel films.