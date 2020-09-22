X-Men Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Star Wars’ Broom Boy In Rey Solo Movie

Sneak up behind a Star Wars fan, whisper ‘Broom Boy’ in their ear, and you’re guaranteed to get at least some kind of reaction. The final moments of Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi hinted that there was an entire generation of Force-sensitive characters out there that could have potentially kept the Jedi alive for years to come, and perhaps even substituted sweeping utensils for lightsabers.

With Rey’s origins revealing that she was basically a nobody from nowhere, The Last Jedi‘s ending opened up the franchise to the idea that the Force doesn’t have to be directly tied to the Skywalker family in some way. However, when The Rise of Skywalker arrived two years later, Rey was now the granddaughter of Palpatine while Broom Boy and those of his ilk were nowhere to be seen, as J.J. Abrams reverted Star Wars back to the default settings by making it all about the Skywalkers and Palpatine for the third trilogy in a row.

Even the stars of the movies didn’t seem to enjoy the experience of making them, and Episodes VII through IX have to go down as a massive missed opportunity for reinventing the beloved sci-fi saga, with nostalgia the order of the day instead. That being said, Lucasfilm will be churning out Star Wars blockbusters in perpetuity, and we’ve now heard that Broom Boy could make his glorious return in the solo spinoff that’s being developed for Daisy Ridley.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s granddaughter and Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian – former X-Men star Tye Sheridan is one actor being eyed for the adult version of Broom Boy, who’s been canonically named as Temiri Blagg. The movie will reportedly focus on Rey training a new class of Jedi, of which Blagg will be a part of. And while the details we have end there, we’re told that the character is definitely returning at some point in the franchise’s future and will play an important part moving forward.