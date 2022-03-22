Yes, Ewan McGregor uses ‘Force’ when coming up to automatic doors

Actor Ewan McGregor is soon to return to Star Wars in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series and, like how Samuel L. Jackson still has his lightsaber handle, so too has the Force hand motion stayed with McGregor over time.

“I do it with doors! I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolley out. It makes me laugh … but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and it’s kind of embarrassing. It’s difficult not to do it, isn’t it? It’s fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful. My kids … they don’t care. It doesn’t work on them.”

The performer made the comments in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published earlier today. McGregor previously discussed his various Kenobi hairstyles with the publication and, at the time of that chat earlier this month, we reported he said Kenobi’s look in the miniseries will be intended to reflect someone who is not caring for the self.

“It’s a longer haircut. I wanted a much more sort of unkempt look where Obi-Wan starts at the beginning of that story, he’s pretty hopeless. He’s without hope. He’s without faith and he wanted this sort of hair and beard to represent that.”

We’ll see more of McGregor’s hand motions and mane when the show premieres in May.