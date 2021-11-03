You Can’t Escape Angelina Jolie’s Piercing Gaze In This New Eternals Promo

What would you do if you had to face the piercing gaze of Eternals star Angelina Jolie in a staring contest? That’s no longer just a rhetorical question, apparently, since Marvel Entertainment took to Twitter to drop a video that perhaps gets us closer to the answer.

Coming face-to-face with her co-stars in the upcoming film, it’s clear that Jolie is fairly practiced in the schoolyard game. Check out the results for yourself below.

It’s Angelina Jolie 🆚 the Cast of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals in the ULTIMATE staring contest 👀 Watch the stars face off and don’t miss experiencing the film only in theaters THIS FRIDAY! Get Tickets: https://t.co/hej2Zr1p7C pic.twitter.com/4g5wF3FnY2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 2, 2021

Jolie stars in Eternals alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Salma Hayek⏤all of whom absolutely crumple in the stare-down with the famously beautiful actress.

Even Nanjiani, who in addition to taking four months to learn a Bollywood dance routine and getting absolutely ripped for the role, said that he’s been “practicing for months” for the staring contest only to choke after a few seconds in the hot seat. Perhaps this foreshadows what will be a commanding presence for Jolie in the film.

Though the movie is notoriously the only MCU film to receive a “rotten” score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, many people on Twitter who saw early screenings have been lauding the film and director Chloé Zhao’s unique take on the franchise. Indeed, since the film doesn’t hit theaters for a few more days, that low score may quickly change.

If you’re intrigued enough⏤or entranced enough by the windows into Jolie’s soul⏤to see Eternals, then be sure to check it out when it lands in theaters this Friday.