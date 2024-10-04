‘I speak for everyone when i say we WILL be seated’: You guys, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ might actually be heel-clacking toward the runway

The Devil Wears Prada was a true 2000s classic. From Meryl Streep’s performance as the tough and fashionable magazine editor Miranda Priestly to the movie’s message about being true to yourself, not to mention Anne Hathaway’s perfect bangs — I loved it all. And now we can pick out our best outfits (but no boring spring florals, please) to see the sequel in theaters.

Production List reported that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has an official filming date: Nov. 30th, 2024. What’s even more exciting? The original cast members are reportedly returning.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ to begin filming November 30th, according to Production List.



Meryl, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are reportedly set to return.



The sequel sees Miranda struggle with the end of her career as the traditional magazine market declines. pic.twitter.com/eO6e6jIE8W — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2024

Variety reported in July 2024 that the sequel was likely happening and that Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the first movie, was in consideration for the sequel’s script.

While some X users naturally argued that some movies don’t need sequels — something I generally agree with, but not in this case — everyone else is thrilled to revisit Andi and Miranda’s story.

i’m so seated, this is my favourite movie ever — ؘ (@HitsAndCharts) October 3, 2024

i speak for everyone when i say we WILL be seated — 🍃ســـــومـیـــــہ رانــــا🐥 (@iamsomiarana) October 4, 2024

You might be wondering how The Devil Wears Prada 2 will handle this next phase of Runway given traditional print magazines have struggled in the digital age. As @PopBase shared, the sequel will follow Miranda in the final phase of her career as she realizes Runaway‘s print days are numbered. Variety also reported that the story will likely center around Miranda’s interactions with Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who now works as an executive for a luxury brand, and that Miranda will have to play nice if she wants to keep her career afloat. Sign me up! But I do hope Emily actually eats this time around because her joke about eating cheese when she’s going to pass out is rough.

As is often the case, the stars aren’t offering up any details about the sequel yet. Blunt said

“I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again” in an interview with People. She also commented, “It’s cool.” Agreed!

How they gonna top this entrance?



pic.twitter.com/94c8MSfKjB — Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) October 3, 2024

The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel about her time as Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s assistant, made hundreds of millions at the box office when it was released in 2006. Even though Miranda might say “a sequel of a popular movie that did super well at the box office? Groundbreaking,” I can’t wait to revisit this stylish story.

It will be particularly compelling to see what Andi’s storyline will be in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hathaway has played a lot of smart characters since the original, including artsy Solène in The Idea of You. But Andi, who gets lost in her journey to find her dream job, is one of her best. The sequel could take some cues from Weisberger’s follow-up, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which sees Andi married and working at a bridal publication. She begins thinking about Miranda again since the editor had such a huge impact on her. The sequel will of course be some kind of connection between Andi, Miranda, and Emily this time around, and it’s going to be endlessly hilarious to see them back together again.

While the OG was all about Andi finding her way back to herself and her friends (and her adorable BF) after getting distracted by shiny objects that don’t matter, it’s a great idea for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to dive into the next phase of Miranda’s life and career. She was always the heart of this fashionable tale, after all, and I’m excited to see how she handles moving on from Runway. Let’s start brainstorming what she’s going to wear in this highly-anticipated sequel.

