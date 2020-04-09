A New Avengers Movie Is Reportedly In Development At Marvel Studios

Over the past few days days, a video from Scott Gustin posted on Twitter has been making the rounds. The clip shows the iconic scene in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America uses Thor’s hammer against Thanos. The video also features audience reactions to the moment and if you went to see Endgame in the theater, chances are you experienced something similar.

Of course, the film was the end of Phase 3 as well as a swan song for a few of the most beloved characters in the franchise. And this means a lot of change is now on the horizon. Marvel Studios already have numerous new projects in various stages of development, for both the big and small screen, but what about the future of the Avengers?

Well, studio president Kevin Feige has already hinted that Avengers 5 will happen someday, but one avenue that will no doubt be looked at before then is a Young Avengers movie. In fact, according to The Geeks WorldWide senior editor Thomas Polito, the film is now in development, as Marvel Studios is getting ready to take pitches from writers who are looking to adapt the property.

Though there’s nothing official on this from the studio just yet, when asked about the Young Avengers joining the MCU last year, Feige said they’re open to anything, stating:

“Anything from the books that we haven’t yet done in film is always on the table.”

In that same interview, the super producer also noted that they’re always thinking long-term regarding the entire MCU, explaining:

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said last May. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

Guardians of the Galaxy is probably the best example of why Marvel’s willing to take risks with unknown properties. Many people, myself included, had no idea who the Guardians were before their first feature film. But now, most of the group are household names.

Circling back to the Young Avengers, though, and Marvel has already laid some groundwork for incorporating the team. For one, Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie, appears all grown up in Endgame and Kate Bishop is going to be the star of the new Disney Plus Hawkeye series. And you can be sure that the studio will be planting a lot more seeds as well now that the project is being actively developed.