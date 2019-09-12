Take one look at all the online fan art of Zac Efron as Kyle Rayner or Wolverine and you’ll see that there’s a lot of demand out there for the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile star to step into a comic book movie role. And according to recent rumors, he may soon get the chance with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Yes, Efron is apparently in talks with Marvel for a part that was quite clearly teased in the post-credits of 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We are, of course, referring to none other than Adam Warlock, who fans have been dying to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while now. And while we still don’t know for sure if James Gunn will even be including Warlock in Vol. 3, this is far from the first time there’s been rumors of the Baywatch star circling the project.

But according to this new leak, which hails from 4chan (so, you know, take it with the usual grain of salt), there are other contenders as well in the form of Dacre Montgomery and Lucas Till. According to the report, all three have met with Gunn and, presumably, Marvel Studios, for the gig, but as of yet, no decision has been made.

Here's How Zac Efron Could Look As Adam Warlock In Guardians Vol. 3 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 not expected to head into production for a few more years, the mysterious case of Adam Warlock and who may be playing him likely won’t be solved for a while yet. Given that tease in Vol. 2 though, we’d be shocked if he didn’t appear in the threequel. The only question that remains, however, is which actor will bring him to life?

Honestly, Efron wouldn’t be a bad pick and be it in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or another film, we imagine it’s just a matter of time now before he finds himself in the MCU. After all, he’s hotter than ever and with multiple rumors linking him to the franchise, you’ve gotta imagine that Kevin Feige and his team are at least keeping their eye on the star.