Zac Efron wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The star is waiting for the right opportunity to show itself.

Hollywood star Zac Efron is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is waiting for the right opportunity to do so.

Marvel fans have been hoping to see the High School Musical star join the legion of superheroes on Marvel’s roster, and during a recent interview with ExtraTV, the star confirmed that he wants the same.

“I love the Marvel universe. I’ve been a fan of Marvel since I started walking. If the right character comes along, and they want me to jump, I would jump at the opportunity.”

Now would be the perfect time for another big star like Efron to step up to a leading role in an upcoming Marvel movie. The Multiverse has just blown open and there are plenty of big comic characters set to make their on-screen debuts in the coming years.

There have been many fan-casted roles for Efron over the years. One of the most popular ideas would have seen the star take on the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, however, this role has since been officially cast.

Another role that fans would like to see the star in is as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, once the Fantastic Four make their long-awaited appearance in the MCU. The Fantastic Four movie is currently in the works so it’s likely Marvel already has an actor cast for this role, but it isn’t clear who the chosen star is.

With Efron having now publicly shared his hopes of joining the MCU, perhaps fans will finally get what they want at some point in the coming years.