Zachary Levi gives a complete non-answer when asked how he’d pitch ‘Shazam! 3’ to James Gunn

Even though he’s been close friends with James Gunn for a long time, and he even vacations with Peter Safran and his family, there’s no word or guarantee that Zachary Levi will be returning for a third Shazam! movie.

With the sole exception of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, the DCU’s old guard was completely absent from the announcement of the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, leaving many to speculate that the new co-CEOs are actively planning to phase out the superhero stalwarts altogether, especially with Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton heading towards the exit.

Photo via Warner Bros.

In an interview with Fandango, Levi was asked straight up how he’d pitch a threequel to Gunn, and after a very long pause, he ended up giving a complete non-answer that saw him talk a lot without actually saying anything. After skirting around the issue by saying he couldn’t possibly predict where things were headed, the actor eventually settled on zombies. No, really.

Even his co-stars were incredulous at his idea of pitting the Shazamily against hordes of the undead, before Helen Mirren helpfully chimed in by simply blurting out the word “sex” in her own inimitable style.

Is it going to be flesh-eating armies, or a more erotic endeavor, then? Time will tell, but there’s always the distinct chance that Fury of the Gods could simply mark the end of the road for another of the DCU’s elder statesmen as the new regime burst through the door and makes sweeping changes to almost everything.