Zachary Levi teases his powers in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

While 2019’s Shazam! wasn’t a box office topper, especially compared to its other DCEU counterparts like Aquaman, the amount of traction and buzz David F. Sandberg’s superhero flick generated must’ve been enough to grant a sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will pick up where the first movie left off, with Zachary Levi’s titular character and the rest of his companions working to appease the mythological and divine figures that power their story. This next entry, which will also bring back Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer in their respective roles as the younger versions of Billy Batson and Freddy Freeman, is currently in production and set for release in 2023.

But so far as Shazam himself is concerned, Levi is the ultimate face of the movie franchise. The Chuck actor who rose to prominence by portraying the nerd CIA spy with a supercomputer in his brain from 2007 to 2012, a role which wasn’t unlike playing a superhero in its own right, will be back to spearhead the sequel.

And according to what he said in a recent interview, you’ll see the full range of his powers in the upcoming installment.

“You’ve seen all my powers basically in the first movie,” Levi revealed. “You’ll see all of that, and you’ll see it in spades. We have a lot of fun in the new one. We had more time, more budget. We got the whole cast coming back. Everyone’s more sunk into their character. It was a ball. It was great. I’m very excited for it.”

Shazam does something simple with the superhero genre that many stories from the modern era seem to forget, giving audiences the ultimate power fantasy of a young boy inheriting the abilities of a godlike individual.

According to what Zachary Levi tells us, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will capitalize on said element, which makes us all the more excited for this sequel.