Zack Snyder Says A Black Superman Is Long Overdue

In news that’s sure to cause chaos among the staunchest of SnyderVerse supporters, not only has Zack Snyder admitted that he’s looking forward to seeing what J.J. Abrams does with the property, but he also believes the world is long overdue a black Superman.

Fans have been threatening to boycott the comic book icon’s reinvention, which in theory only serves to push Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian further into the background of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ plans for the character, even though the first draft of the script currently being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates isn’t due to be handed in until the middle of December.

Race-bending superheroes has always generated discussion, debate and more than a little vitriol in certain corners of the internet, and as one of the most recognizable costumed crimefighters in history, it’s no surprise Abrams’ reboot has led to similar reactions. In a new interview, though, the Justice League director was asked for his thoughts on Bad Robot’s Superman, and it sounds as if he’s fully on board, even if he made a point of praising Cavill’s Supes.

“My feeling is that I love J.J., I love what he’s done in the past. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman.”

Michael B. Jordan Is The Next Superman In Incredible Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The major issue with Abrams and Coates’ Superman among the diehards is that it’ll reportedly still feature Kal-El as the title hero, which could realistically mark the end of Cavill’s decade-long run under the costume. It has been pointed out by those familiar with the lore, though, that Calvin Ellis’ Earth-23 version was named Kalel at birth before being adopted by a human family, but we’re still a long way away from finding out what the reboot has in store for one of pop culture’s monolithic figures.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to the project? Let us know down below.