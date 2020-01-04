Zack Snyder Finally Clears Up A Big Justice League Mystery

Back when the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League first dropped, one of the most talked-about moments from the preview was a few seconds of a clip of Bruce Wayne standing gazing sadly at a 3D image of someone. All that was visible of the person’s form was legs encased in some body-hugging blue-gold costume and a short red cape. The scene was removed from the final cut though and fans have been speculating about the identity of the figure ever since.

Thankfully, Snyder recently took to social media to reveal the truth of the scene. As you can see down below, his statement confirms what many fans had been saying ever since the release of the trailer. Back then, we all believed the costume was the wrong color and the cape too short to be a representation of the Man of Steel. Instead, there were rumors that the image revealed a new, secret addition to the Justice League, possibly Supergirl or Green Lantern. But now, Snyder has confirmed that Bruce was staring at an image of Superman created by Cyborg.

Also, the vehicle parked in the back is the same car that was used to steal Supes’ body from the cemetery in Smallville. Maybe the scene involved the crew getting ready to go to the cemetery and they needed one last glimpse at what the Man of Steel looked like so they didn’t accidentally steal the wrong corpse.

Interestingly, this was one of two scenes involving Superman that were cut from the final movie after Snyder left the project, along with lots of other footage. The second one involved Clark Kent visiting the Batcave and meeting Alfred after his resurrection. And when that scene was eventually released online, it led to redoubled efforts on the part of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut brigade to put pressure on the studio to finally give us the cut of Justice League created solely by Zack.

But tell us, do you think Warner Bros. will ever cave and release it? Or should the fans give up hope? Sound off below and let us know.